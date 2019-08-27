Menta Capital LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 0.5% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

