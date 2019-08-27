Menta Capital LLC Buys 28,626 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 181.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Meritor worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

