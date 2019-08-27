Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 33,900 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,109. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

