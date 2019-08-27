Menta Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $207,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $180.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

