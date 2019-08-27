Menta Capital LLC Sells 98,735 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,735 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,628,000 after buying an additional 4,367,872 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,756,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 373,383 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,988,000 after buying an additional 1,228,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,609,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,866,000 after buying an additional 1,210,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.