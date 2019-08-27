Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 61.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercury General by 4,239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury General by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Mercury General news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

