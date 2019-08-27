Mero Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Mero has a total market capitalization of $22,963.00 and $52.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mero has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Mero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mero Coin Profile

Mero (CRYPTO:MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,259,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,943 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin. The official website for Mero is mero.network.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

