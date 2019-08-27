Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.69 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Hotbit. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and $316,918.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

