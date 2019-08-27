Metal Price Tops $0.41 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Metal has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $19.68 million and $4.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004019 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00252957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.01308678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00093802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,983,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Upbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

