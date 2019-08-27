MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $430,721.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $430,721.00 and approximately $33,782.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.59 or 0.05142869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,455,240 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

