MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0035

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart and IDEX. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $479,888.00 and approximately $28,143.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.02 or 0.05067223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,934,240 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

