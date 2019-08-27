METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Shares Up 7.2%

METRO AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

METRO AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. It operates through the Metro Wholesale and Real segments. The Metro Wholesale segment consists of wholesale business including warehouse and delivery primarily for business-to-business customers. The Real segment provides German food retail business for business-to-consumer customer.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for METRO AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for METRO AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.