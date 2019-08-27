Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 13,806 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $91,533.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,039,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,298,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 24,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,075.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,565 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $30,676.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,083 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $79,264.48.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,887 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $51,580.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,648 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $23,821.44.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,118 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $46,409.36.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,700 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $23,939.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,944 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $77,636.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,533 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $73,580.54.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,042 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $25,262.50.

TIPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,650. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of -0.02. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 418.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,783 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.