Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,132 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival by 23.5% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,742. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

