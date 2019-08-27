Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

In other Yum China news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 10,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Yum China’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

