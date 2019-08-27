Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 4,490,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,042,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

