Minereum (MNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $220.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $65,372.00 and $220.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,718,697 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

