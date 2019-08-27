MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $871,018.00 and $229,971.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,395,413 coins and its circulating supply is 5,770,972 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

