Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,163.26. The company had a trading volume of 624,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.53. The stock has a market cap of $798.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.