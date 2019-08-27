Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 24,134 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,933. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23.

