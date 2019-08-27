Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 36,985 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 47,184,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

