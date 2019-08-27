Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,748 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $969,828.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,800.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $69,941.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $3,799,748 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

