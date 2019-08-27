Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 34,960 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after buying an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 451,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,743,000 after purchasing an additional 894,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.64. 136,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 1.17. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $132,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena A. Donio sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $202,975.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,548.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,834,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.