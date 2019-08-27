Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 186,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,305. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

