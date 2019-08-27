Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRM) Quiet Period To Expire on August 27th

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRM) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 27th. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 575,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 450,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,357,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,355,000 in the last three months.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

