Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Shares Down 40%

Mission Newenergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) was down 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Mission Newenergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNELF)

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Newenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Newenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.