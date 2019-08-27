MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MIND remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 49,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 319,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.