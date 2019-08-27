Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,325 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 98.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 913,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after acquiring an additional 453,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 289.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,135,000 after purchasing an additional 392,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,192,000 after purchasing an additional 178,705 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.96. 332,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $264.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

