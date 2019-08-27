Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,513. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

