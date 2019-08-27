Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.96 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

