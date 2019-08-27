Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.63. 83,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,981. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,668 shares of company stock worth $69,619,260 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

