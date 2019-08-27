Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,041 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after acquiring an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 3,538,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,066. The company has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

