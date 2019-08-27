Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,701 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.05. 2,663,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

