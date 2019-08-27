Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $496.46. 304,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,280. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.89 and a 200-day moving average of $524.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

