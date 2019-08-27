Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,233 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 631,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 563,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,015,000 after purchasing an additional 503,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Shares of CL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 119,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

