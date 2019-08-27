Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 238,290 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,449.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.