Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. 26,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

