Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 51,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,399 shares of company stock worth $7,877,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

