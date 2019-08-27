Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Ryanair worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 78,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 423.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 69.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

