Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,959 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 51.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 79,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

