Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 553,315 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $39,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,803,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,476 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 98.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,660 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6,744.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 91.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,053,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

