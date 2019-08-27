Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 105,531 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $131.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.84.

BIDU stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. 1,295,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,292. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.