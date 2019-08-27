Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,816 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.