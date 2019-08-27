Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,953 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 780,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

