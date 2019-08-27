Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 502,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 316,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $503.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

