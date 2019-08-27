Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 13th

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

TAP.A remained flat at $$67.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

