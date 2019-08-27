Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $31.83

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $31.83. Momo shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 3,211,817 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Nomura increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Momo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Momo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

