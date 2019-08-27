Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,034,000 after purchasing an additional 158,707 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,068,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. 87,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,460. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

