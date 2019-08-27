Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 6,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 49.80 and a quick ratio of 49.80. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

