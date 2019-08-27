Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.